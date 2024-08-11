Traders considering stepping up protest against power tariffs

KARACHI: Traders have continued rallying to galvanize support for their demands for ending oppressive taxes and high power tariffs, signalling a possible halt in paying the electricity bills in protest.

The local traders’ rallies are seen as a potential movement to grip the country as the protestors again warned the PML(N)-led coalition government of nationwide strikes if their demands are not met.

Leading the protest demonstrations in the city, businessmen leaders Atiq Mir, Mehmood Hamid, Rizwan Irfan and Jamil Paracha voiced concerns over the historic inflation despite “highest-ever taxes and power prices.”

The city’s Regal Chowk - Saddar echoed with traders’ demands and their outcries over the shrinking businesses at a demonstration Friday evening, blaming the ruling coalition parties for the economic decline.

Speaking at the protest organized under the banner of “Rozgar Bachao Tehreek” and “Karachi Action Committee,” various trade leaders expressed their frustration with the government’s policies, which they believe, are pushing businesses toward bankruptcy.

“People are being driven to suicide as they can no longer afford to feed their children,” they said, warning that if the government doesn’t act sensibly, the situation could spiral into chaos, similar to what occurred in Bangladesh. “If the rulers don’t wake up, they won’t find an escape route,” they cautioned.

They rejected the scheme outright, vowing that if the government attempts to enforce, a widespread unrest in every market and bazaar will respond.

The business leaders also hinted at the possibility of halting the payment of utility bills as a form of civil disobedience to underscore their protest. They rejected the unfair “trader-friendly scheme,” which they claimed, imposes a monthly tax of Rs 60,000 per shop.

Atiq Mir, Chairman of Karachi Tajir Ittehad, was vocal in his criticism of the government’s handling of the situation, saying that “the government’s exploitation of traders will no longer be tolerated. We will go to any lengths to protect our rights.”

He told the angry protestors that the government places tax after tax on the people and the business community to facilitate their own luxuries. He asked the ruling coalition to stop thier lavish living at the expense of entire nation.

Rizwan Irfan, President of the Karachi Electronics Leaders Association, urged the government to heed the warnings of the united traders of Karachi. “Karachi has always led the nation. We will no longer tolerate the plundering by IPPs and the bullying by K-Electric”.

He said that the traders will never let their children starve from the cruel taxes and power tariffs. “The government must change its policies, or it should brace itself for a nationwide protest,” he warned.

Jamil Paracha, Chairman of the Sindh Traders Alliance opened up the protest scope to all political parties regardless of their identify if they support the traders demands on all platforms including the country’s top legislature.

He also expressed concern over a recent Supreme Court decision favoring the Ahmadi community, urging the court to reconsider, citing that the “Finality of Prophethood” is a matter of faith for all Muslims.

Mahmood Hamid, President of the All Pakistan Organization of Small Traders and Cottage Industry Karachi, framed the struggle as a battle for the survival of Pakistan.

“Looting policies cannot coexist with the survival of the nation. If the government wants taxes from the people, it must first create business opportunities and end its own extravagance,” he added.

He questioned the government for the plausibility for awarding the “elite class” with a free petrol Rs220 billion and electricity Rs550 billion, amid the country’s worst economic crisis.

During the protest, a resolution was passed condemning the brutal murder of Muhammad Rabbani, President of the Small Traders Association of Saddar Town. The protesters demanded that the Preedy Police file an FIR for his murder and apprehend the culprits.

Participants from various city markets attended the protest in large numbers, marching in processions and chanting slogans such as “Down with K-Electric,” “Stop IPP Looting,” “End Fraudulent Billing,” “Stop the Extravagance,” “Cancel Fraudulent Agreements,” “Down with Oppressive Taxes,” and “Long Live Trader Unity!”

Others speakers including Sharif Memon, President of the Bolton Market Association, Ehsan Gujjar, President of the Motorcycle Dealers Association and Asif Gulfam, President of the Aram Bagh Traders Alliance also underscored traders’ demands in their speeches.

