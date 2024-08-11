AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-11

‘Deceptive marketing’ CCP imposes Rs60m fine on Unilever Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2024 03:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has passed an order imposing fine of Rs60 million on Unilever Pakistan for airing deceptive claims through television commercials for its hygiene and cleansing products, ‘Lifebuoy (Care and Protect) Soap’ and ‘Lifebuoy Hand Wash’.

The Commission’s bench has disposed of proceedings pertaining to a show cause notice issued to Unilever Pakistan for prima facie violations of Section 10 of the Competition Act of 2010 that prevents businesses from engaging in deceptive marketing tactics based on misleading information or false claims.

Enforcing prohibition against deceptive marketing is one of the core mandates of the CCP. The Commission protects consumers from misleading information and safeguard competitors from anti-competitive behaviour that could harm business interests of undertakings.

Based on a complaint submitted by Reckitt Benckiser about products namely Lifebuoy Soap and hand wash, CCP conducted an inquiry into Unilever Pakistan Limited’s absolute claims regarding its products, such as “100% guaranteed protection from germs,” “World’s No. 1 germ protection soap,” and “99.9% germ protection in 10 seconds.” The disclaimers about these claims were printed in tiny fonts and were hardly noticeable.

Unilever Pakistan Limited was found to be misleading consumers and harming other businesses by making false claims about their products. The Commission’s Order observed five distinct violations of Section 10 of the Competition Act. The claims, related to health and safety, were not substantiated by reliable scientific evidence. The Order also cited that Unilever continued to engage in deceptive practices despite issuance of a Show Cause Notice.

The order further noted that Unilever’s deceptive practices varied by region, with different wording for the same product in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UK, and Bangladesh. The most severe deceptions were found in Pakistan, which the Commission deemed unacceptable.

While imposing a penalty of PKR 60 million on Unilever for deceptive marketing practices, the CCP additionally directed Unilever to submit a compliance report to the Registrar of the CCP within 30 days of issuance of order. The CCP strives for fair market environment that offers customers fair prices, high-quality products, more choices, and a level playing field for businesses to thrive.

However, according to the version of Unilever Pakistan, it is a responsible marketeer and is a member of the Pakistan Advertisers Society. Lifebuoy is a trusted brand name and stands by its claims and will be challenging CCP’s order before the appropriate Appellate Forum, the company added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CCP Unilever Pakistan Competition Act of 2010

Comments

200 characters

‘Deceptive marketing’ CCP imposes Rs60m fine on Unilever Pakistan

Ministry against allocating funds to PSDP?

Can help cut $500m losses and circular debt: World Bank calls for utilising Balochistan’s ‘VRE’ potential

FBR asked to facilitate exporters on super tax, FTR if flexibility exists

US inflation still ‘uncomfortably’ high: Fed official

Ethiopian Airlines signs deal for $6bn mega airport

Non-implementation of SC verdicts violation of constitution: Justice Shah

Special stamp honouring Arshad Nadeem issued

Record-setting performance in Paris Olympics 2024: President Zardari will confer civil award upon Arshad Nadeem

PM Shehbaz condemns Israeli strike on Gaza school

Transfer to FBR admin pool: SHC dismisses plea of 12 senior IR officials

Read more stories