AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Iraqi teen held in Vienna after Taylor Swift attack plot foiled

Reuters Published August 10, 2024 Updated August 10, 2024 02:05pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BERLIN: An 18-year-old Iraqi national was detained in Vienna in connection with investigations into an alleged plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert in the Austrian capital, Austria’s interior minister said on Friday.

The Iraqi comes from the same circle as the main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian with North Macedonian roots, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said.

The Iraqi suspect swore allegiance to Islamic State (IS) on Aug. 6, but it remains unclear whether he had a direct link to the planned attack, Karner said.

More suspects will be questioned and properties searched as investigators continue to look into the plot, he added.

The main suspect, who had also vowed loyalty to IS, was planning a lethal assault among the estimated 20,000 “Swiftie” fans set to gather outside Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium, prompting the cancellation of all three shows due to security concerns.

The 19-year-old, who quit his job less than two weeks before the planned attack, saying he “had big plans”, has made a full confession in custody, according to authorities.

Two other Austrian youths aged 17 and 15 were detained on Wednesday over the alleged plot.

Fans of the singer Taylor Swift gather following the cancellation of three Taylor Swift concerts at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna

The 17-year-old, who had been given a job with a company that was providing services at the stadium, has so far refused to give evidence, according to Karner.

The boy, who also appears to have been radicalised, was already known to authorities.

The 15-year-old continues to be questioned intensively by police, Karner added.

Austrian authorities are reported to have received information about the Swift concert threat from U.S. intelligence, as Austrian law does not allow the monitoring of instant messaging apps, which the suspects had used to communicate.

“Cooperation with foreign partners and services is essential and reciprocal. This made it possible to prevent a tragedy in Vienna,” Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said.

Swift, whose next scheduled performance is in London next week, has not commented on the concert cancellations.

British police have said there is nothing to indicate that the Vienna plot would have any effect on the London show.

Vienna Taylor Swift

Comments

200 characters

Iraqi teen held in Vienna after Taylor Swift attack plot foiled

Ahsan fears Rs200bn-400bn cut in PSDP outlay

Next phase of CPEC to focus on B2B arrangements: PM

PM vows to extend support to exporters, manufacturers

CPPA-G ‘misguided’ Awais on FCA mechanism

Afghan refugee athlete disqualified for slogan on cape

Nine iron, steel importers laundered money

Twelve killed in twin Bangladesh jailbreaks

Issuance of short-term Sukuks: SECP working on alternate Shariah-compliant structure

PM, CM discuss K-IV, KCR, solar projects

All ministries and divisions: PM to take action against officials who fail to file ICAs, CPLAs

Read more stories