CPPA-G ‘misguided’ Awais on FCA mechanism

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) is said to have misguided the Power Minister, Sardar Awais Leghari on Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The issue of FCA determination and its impact has repeatedly been discussed during public hearings on CPPA-G’s FCA’s adjustment requests.

It is always stated that the impact of FCA is for one month only as new FCA is applicable from next month as per determinations and notification of Nepra.

Nepra notified Rs 2.56 per unit positive adjustment in tariff under FCA for June 2024, over and above base tariff and applicable taxes and surcharges. The applicability of positive FCA of Rs 3.33 per unit was limited to May 2024 and it has nothing to do with June’s FCA impact.

On Friday, the minister claimed that practically the power tariff witnessed a 77 paisa decrease while unfortunately impression was given by various newspapers and television channels that tariff was increased. He said that on Thursday, the power regulator - the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued a notification on FCA for June 2024.

According to him, the adjustment for the billing month of August stood at Rs 2.56 per unit as compared to Rs 3.33 for July, thus the consumer would get relief of 77 paisa per unit.

In a televised interview, the minister, who is also Chairman National Task Force said the government is committed to bringing comprehensive reforms and further stated that the Task Force reviewed the stock of all Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and their generation capacity. The Task Force also discussed various issues confronted by the energy sector of the country, he added.

He said the National Task Force strongly objected to propaganda about an increase in power tariff. Intentionally persistent propaganda was being propagated that prices of electricity were being increased, he added.

Awais said the government is making all-out efforts to address issues of the power sector adding that “we will work with the same spirit to provide relief to the masses.” He said people would hear good news within the next few weeks in this regard.

He said efforts would also be made to provide a true picture to the people through an effective communication strategy in collaboration withg all concerned departments.

