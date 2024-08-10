AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-08-10

CPPA-G ‘misguided’ Awais on FCA mechanism

Mushtaq Ghumman Published August 10, 2024 Updated August 10, 2024 08:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) is said to have misguided the Power Minister, Sardar Awais Leghari on Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The issue of FCA determination and its impact has repeatedly been discussed during public hearings on CPPA-G’s FCA’s adjustment requests.

It is always stated that the impact of FCA is for one month only as new FCA is applicable from next month as per determinations and notification of Nepra.

To be conducted by PPIB, CPPA-G and Nepra: Govt orders ‘audit’ of agreements with IPPs

Nepra notified Rs 2.56 per unit positive adjustment in tariff under FCA for June 2024, over and above base tariff and applicable taxes and surcharges. The applicability of positive FCA of Rs 3.33 per unit was limited to May 2024 and it has nothing to do with June’s FCA impact.

On Friday, the minister claimed that practically the power tariff witnessed a 77 paisa decrease while unfortunately impression was given by various newspapers and television channels that tariff was increased. He said that on Thursday, the power regulator - the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued a notification on FCA for June 2024.

According to him, the adjustment for the billing month of August stood at Rs 2.56 per unit as compared to Rs 3.33 for July, thus the consumer would get relief of 77 paisa per unit.

In a televised interview, the minister, who is also Chairman National Task Force said the government is committed to bringing comprehensive reforms and further stated that the Task Force reviewed the stock of all Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and their generation capacity. The Task Force also discussed various issues confronted by the energy sector of the country, he added.

He said the National Task Force strongly objected to propaganda about an increase in power tariff. Intentionally persistent propaganda was being propagated that prices of electricity were being increased, he added.

Awais said the government is making all-out efforts to address issues of the power sector adding that “we will work with the same spirit to provide relief to the masses.” He said people would hear good news within the next few weeks in this regard.

He said efforts would also be made to provide a true picture to the people through an effective communication strategy in collaboration withg all concerned departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IPPs FCA nepra electricity power tariff CPPA-G Minister for Power Power Minister fuel adjustment charges Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari

Comments

200 characters

CPPA-G ‘misguided’ Awais on FCA mechanism

Next phase of CPEC to focus on B2B arrangements: PM

PM vows to extend support to exporters, manufacturers

Two key thermal plants: PD ‘reluctant’ to share sell-off timelines

Issuance of short-term Sukuks: SECP working on alternate Shariah-compliant structure

PM, CM discuss K-IV, KCR, solar projects

All ministries and divisions: PM to take action against officials who fail to file ICAs, CPLAs

Nine iron, steel importers laundered money

Afghan refugees: Blome praises Pakistan’s decision to extend PoR cards

Judiciary responsible for ‘prevailing crisis’: Bilawal

Read more stories