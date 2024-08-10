Death of 2 linemen: Nepra directs NTDC to take action against contractors

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has directed National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) to resolve all issues of two deceased employees and take action against the contractors for negligence.

A fatal incident involving the late Zain ul Abideen, an electrician, occurred on October 24, 2022, while he was performing routine work at the 500 kV Dadu Grid Station. Subsequently, another fatal accident took place on March 15, 2023, during the rehabilitation work (re-jumpering of the blue phase) of tower No. 252 at the 500 kV Guddu-Shikarpur Circuit-I, resulting in the death of Khair Bux, LM-2.

In response, NTDC provided only preliminary reports dated June 1, 2023. To prevent similar incidents in the future, NTDC was directed to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter. However, NTDC failed to submit this investigation despite nearly a year having passed.

After thorough deliberations, the Authority decided to investigate the matter under Section 27A of the NEPRA Act to avoid future incidents. A notice regarding the investigation and the formation of the Investigation Committee (IC) under Section 27A of the NEPRA Act, along with the Terms of Reference (ToRs), was issued to NTDC through a letter December 14, 2023.

The IC visited the NTDC Regional Office in Hyderabad and the accident site from December 25, 2023, to December 26, 2023, meeting with NTDC officials from the General Manager (GM) to the Line Superintendent (LS) and Grid staff. Detailed discussions and deliberations were held regarding the incident.

Consequently, the IC prepared a detailed Investigation Report, which was presented to the Authority. After detailed deliberations, the Authority decided to issue the following directions to NTDC for strict compliance in light of Section 44 of the NEPRA Act: (i) NTDC to enforce strict adherence to safety rules, regulations, SOP’s, codes and take appropriate measures to ensure zero tolerance for reckless risk-taking and negligence to prevent accidents; (ii) NTDC to arrange full body safety harness with front work positioning belt (positioning lanyard) along with double lanyard for 100% tie at each NTDC T/L Sub-Division & G/Stations (wherever required) for climbers while working on height more than 6 feet/1.8 meter above the ground or impact level, when climbing poles, towers and structures including working through mobile elevated aerial platform, man-baskets, man-lift or bucket mounted vehicles. Full Body Harness with front work positioning belt allows the employee to be supported on an elevated vertical surface such as a wall or pole and to work with both hands free. Full Body Harness with PVC coated hardware should be used when working in explosive or electrically conductive environment. Anchor the safety harness lanyard on a rigged anchorage point at height, having fall clearance safety factor three feet from impact level or ground level. Discard all substandard body belts from all NTDC sites as the use of a lineman body belt (positioning belt)/full body safety harness with a single lanyard is strictly prohibited. Moreover, NTDC is also required to arrange trainings of PPE at site by the respective supplier in presence of relevant TSG/Safety formations;(iii) NTDC to settle all outstanding dues owed to both deceased employees, Zain ul Abideen and Khair Bux, who tragically passed away during service, in order to reduce the financial constraints on the bereaved families who have lost their bread earners. Additionally, NTDC should offer employment opportunities to the legal dependent or widower of the deceased employee once they reach the legal age, particularly in the case of Khair Bux; (iv) NTDC to take strict action against the Sunir International (the Contractor) found to be involved in negligence of work, lack of proper site supervision, poor job planning and poor/unsafe safety measures adopted by the contractor while working at site; (v) NTDC to introduce/include safety clauses in the contract agreements stipulating that both the contractor and their sub-contractors or daily wage workers must strictly adhere to comprehensive safety measures and protocols. These measures and protocols include presence of trained and experienced personnel, adherence to isolation, lockout, and tag out and permit-to-work requirements, availability of tested voltage detectors or beepers, provision of PTG Sets, PPE/T&P, proper barricading of the job site to prevent unauthorized access, and availability of tested heavy equipment. Additionally, a clause in contract agreements outlining compensation for the contractor, sub-contractor, and daily wage worker in the event of any accident be also introduced. Under these clauses, the contractor or their sub-contractor’s site supervisors/engineers be made responsible to ensure compliance with these safety measures and protocols both before and after commencing any work;(vi) NTDC to address and rehabilitate the substandard civil works and unhygienic conditions at Grid Stations (Dadu& Shikarpur) found to be unfit for human occupancy/residence. This includes Buildings, Offices, Restrooms, Colonies, and Switchyards. Additionally, there is an urgent need for the provision of Human Resources, Training, PPE/T&P, and Vehicles for field formations stationed in far flung areas in South region, particularly at Dadu & Shikarpur Grid Stations, including their associated newly created T/L Divisions & Sub-Divisions. Moreover, NTDC should expedite the opening of dedicated bank accounts for newly created T/L Divisions & Sub-Divisions and the construction of a new dedicated TSG Centre at Jamshoro; and (vii) NTDC to submit the status with regards to the implementation of the recommendations by the Final Inquiry Committee constituted by NTDC to probe in the matter in both of the fatal incidents.

After explaining the history of both case, NEPRA’s Director Registrar Office, Masroor Khan has directed the Managing Director of NTDC to personally oversee the matter and submit a detailed compliance report, including timelines, relevant records, proof, and actions taken by NTDC in accordance with

the Authority’s directions with 30 days starting from August 5, 2024.

