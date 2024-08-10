Issuance of short-term Sukuks: SECP working on alternate Shariah-compliant structure

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is seriously working on an alternate Shariah-compliant structure for issuance of short-term tradeable sovereign Sukuks.

The SECP has disclosed this proposal in the two concept papers issued on Friday to further the development of Pakistan’s short-term listed Sukuk market. These papers aim to initiate public consultation on key issues and suggest customized regulatory interventions to promote the listing of short-term sovereign and corporate Sukuk instruments.

The SECP informed that the government has been actively raising funds from the capital market through the issuance of sovereign Ijara Sukuk instruments since December 2023.

At present, the GOP has raised approximately Rs 713 billion through eleven auctions by issuing different types of sovereign Ijara Sukuk instruments of varying maturities (1 year, 3 years and 5 years) through PSX.

However, short-term tradeable sovereign Sukuks with 3, 6 or 9 months maturities cannot be issued under the Ijara structure. The SECP intends to explore alternate Shariah-compliant structures for issuance of tradeable sovereign Sukuks having 3, 6 and 9 month maturities.

The SECP further stated the short-term Sukuks are becoming increasingly popular amongst capital market investors. Corporates, however, prefer structuring such short-term instruments as privately placed and unlisted, even though this limits the ability to raise funds from a larger pool of investors. The concept paper on listing of short term corporate Sukuks advocates avenues for making listing of such Sukuks more appealing in terms of efficiency, procedural convenience and cost.

The SECP paper stated Pakistan’s capital market provides Shariah-compliant borrowing solutions to the Government of Pakistan (GOP) and the corporate sector. Therefore, a vibrant, listed short-term Sukuk segment would enable various Shariah-compliant financial solutions and better cater to the needs of issuers and investors.

Possible solutions envisaged facilitating issuers in issuing short-term listed Sukuks by providing a condensed version of Shelf Prospectus/Supplement to the Prospectus/Abridged Prospectus, electronic publication of Abridged Prospectus, streamlining regulatory approval timelines, reducing regulatory costs, and providing flexibility in appointment of intermediaries such as CTI and underwriters etc.

Growth and development of the Sukuk market also reinforces SECP’s commitment to the Federal Shariat Court’s ruling for creating a RIBA free economy. Short-term Sukuks hold immense potential and are rapidly becoming the preferred financing alternative, both locally and internationally, the SECP stated.

