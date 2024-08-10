AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
NA adopts resolution to honour Arshad Nadeem

Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 10 Aug, 2024 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly unanimously approved a resolution on Friday to bestow javelin champion Arshad Nadeem with civil honour after he won a gold medal at Paris Olympics last Thursday night.

The National Assembly session began with recitation from the holy Quran by Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi Dr Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair.

Dr Al-Budair and Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki witnessed proceedings of the House.

The resolution, presented during the NA session, praised Nadeem’s remarkable achievement in the javelin throw event, where he set an Olympic record with a throw of 92.97m, securing Pakistan’s first Olympic gold in 40 years. The house commended Nadeem for his dedication and resilience, emphasising that a lack of resources did not deter his path to success.

The resolution further recommended that the President Asif Ali Zardari bestow a civil award upon Nadeem in recognition of his extraordinary accomplishment.

The resolution passed with unanimous support, reflecting the nation’s pride in Nadeem’s historic victory at the Paris Olympics.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, amid the thumping of desk by lawmakers, welcomed the visiting dignitary – Dr Al-Nabawi – saying that his presence is a matter of pride and spiritual guidance for us.

He said Masjid Al-Nabawi holds a special place in the hearts of all the Muslim across the world.

Sadiq also felicitated Nadeem for winning gold medal at the Paris Olympics and expressed the confidence that he will continue to earn more laurels for the country. He said the success of Nadeem should serve as an example for the youth.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, while paying tribute to Nadeem’s remarkable accomplishment, emphasised that the government is committed to providing all necessary support to promote sports in the country. He urged the youth of Pakistan to draw inspiration from Nadeem’s historic victory.

The Olympic gold winner was also congratulated in the National Assembly session by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while opposition leader Omar Ayub and others commended the athlete over his achievement.

NA Paris Olympics Arshad Nadeem Javelin Throw NA resolution Olympics Games Paris 2024

