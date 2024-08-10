Afghan refugees: Blome praises Pakistan’s decision to extend PoR cards

ISLAMABAD: The United States Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, on Friday, appreciated Pakistan’s recent decision to extend the validity of refugee Proof of Registration cards and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to working with Islamabad to assist Afghan refugees and Pakistani community members in areas hosting refugees.

In a statement, US Mission Spokesperson Jonathan Lalley, stated that Ambassador Blome met with Minister of States and Frontier Regions Amir Muqam to thank the Minister for Pakistan’s long history of hosting Afghan refugees and reaffirm the United States commitment to working with Pakistan to assist Afghan refugees and Pakistani community members in areas hosting refugees.

Pakistan extends stay of registered Afghan refugees by one year

The spokesperson said that Ambassador Blome expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s recent decision to extend the validity of refugee Proof of Registration cards, for the positive steps taken to address protection concerns, and for our countries’ continued cooperation to facilitate the safe, efficient resettlement of eligible Afghans to the United States.

