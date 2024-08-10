Pakistanis can now enjoy Real Madrid football theme park in Dubai

ISLAMABAD: Pakistanis can now enjoy Real Madrid World-first football theme park and other unforgettable adventures launched in Dubai.

According to an announcement of the company here on Friday, Dubai is the ultimate hot spot for Pakistanis, offering unforgettable adventures and a kaleidoscopic culinary scene.

Real Madrid World recently launched at Dubai Parks and Resorts, offering over 40 unique football and basketball experiences. Visitors can explore locker rooms, the club’s trophy sanctuary, and thrilling attractions like the region’s first wooden roller coaster.

The park features official merchandise, Spanish-inspired dining, and is divided into three zones: Champions Avenue, Celebration Plaza, and Stars Avenue, with highlights including interactive experiences and immersive exhibitions.

The ARTE MUSEUM DUBAI, inside The Dubai Mall, has proved to be a leader in making visual art accessible to all. The exhibition, themed 'Eternal Nature,' features art that reflects Dubai's natural beauty and cultural heritage. Alongside this, the ARTE TEA BAR offers a unique teahouse experience infused with media art, enhancing the visit. The best part is that the experience is not just visual but multisensory.

Xclusive Yachts offers a variety of services, from private venue hires to watersports like banana boating, parasailing, and inflatable donut riding. It is ideal for families, couples, and friends, and offers live DJ music, gourmet cuisine, and live BBQ stations.

Topgolf Dubai is a three-level entertainment complex, featuring a rooftop terrace. It offers interactive golf games, live music, and dining, ensuring fun for everyone, whether you're a golf enthusiast or never-played-before player.

Along with the attractions, don’t miss out on the delicious food that the city has to offer. Visit celebrated chef Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen for a taste of classic British dishes and Salvaje, for exotic Japanese food and a lively dining experience, it added.

