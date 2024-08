KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi’s Tafheem ul Quran Madaris has announced the start of its half-yearly exams for students, officials said on Friday.

“The Tafheem ul Quran system of madrasas under the aegis of Alkhidmat Karachi specializes in the teaching of the Quran,” Executive Director Alkhidmat Karachi Rashid Qureishi said.

