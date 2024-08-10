AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-10

Naqvi vows action against beggars travelling to KSA

Recorder Report Published August 10, 2024 Updated August 10, 2024 08:22am

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday assured Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Ahmed Al-Malki for taking action against the professional beggars travelling to Saudi Arabia.

Naqvi met with the Saudi ambassador at the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and ways to promote Pakistan-Saudi relations were discussed in detail.

The interior minister assured the Saudi ambassador of taking robust action against professional beggars travelling to Saudi Arabia.

He said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been directed to crack down against the mafia across the country involved in sending beggars to Saudi Arabia.

Naqvi said that this mafia is tarnishing Pakistan’s image. He highlighted that the people of Pakistan have great reverence and respect for Saudi Arabia.

He said that Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times. It is pertinent to mention here that Saudi Arabia has reportedly demanded not to send beggars, sick people and people without skills.

