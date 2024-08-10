AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Thundershowers likely in Sindh: GLOF advisory for hilly parts of KPK

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 10 Aug, 2024 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in light of the weather forecast by various departments has issued Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) advisory for the hilly parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), and thundershowers warning for the residents of many parts of the Sindh.

According to the National Emergencies Operation Centre of NDMA, as per the reports of the relevant departments, rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected in the next 72 hours in Sindh.

Under the influence of this system, Badin, Chhor, Dadu, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Karachi, Khairpur, Larkana, Mithi, Mitayari, MirpurKhas, Nausheroferoze, Padidan, Sajawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Thatta, Umarkot will likely receive rainfall with thundershowers in some places until 12th August.

The public is advised to stay informed by keeping track of weather updates and alerts. The authority has asked the people of Sindh to ensure roofs and windows are properly sealed to prevent water leakage, clear gutters and drainage systems to avoid water accumulation, secure any loose items outside that could be blown away or damaged by strong winds and heavy rain, do not attempt to walk, swim, or drive through flooded waters, use alternative routes to avoid areas prone to flooding, be aware of open manholes and submerged obstacles, unplug electrical appliances during heavy rains to avoid short circuits, do not touch electrical equipment with wet hands.

In light of higher temperatures and prevailing weather conditions, including rain/wind- thunderstorms up to 12 August 2024, there is increased risk of GLOF events, flash floods, landslides/mudslides, in vulnerable areas of GB and KPK, especially in Districts Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Astore, Gilgit, Skardu, Ghanche, Shigar, and adjoining areas.—ABDUL RASHEED AZAD

