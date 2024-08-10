Punjab CM announces Rs100m for Arshad Nadeem

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday congratulated Arshad Nadeem on winning a gold medal for Pakistan in the Paris Olympics and announced a reward of Rs 100 million for the Olympic javelin thrower.

In her message, she said that he had won the hearts of millions of Pakistanis after winning the medal. She also announced the construction of a sports city in his hometown of Mian Channu, named after Olympian Arshad Nadeem.

She paid rich tribute to Arshad Nadeem and his coaching staff for breaking the record in javelin throw, and winning the gold medal for Pakistan after 40 years, adding that if you believe in yourself, success is guaranteed.

The CM further said the journey from the small village of Mian Channu to the Paris Olympics is very inspiring and praiseworthy; making a new Olympic record is proof of his sincere commitment to the cause. He made history and proved his professional superiority by making a “golden throw” of 92.97 meters in the Paris Olympics, she added, adding that he won a gold medal and gave a gift to the nation on Independence Day.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan also announced a Rs 2 million cash prize for the national hero. He said that a warm welcome would be accorded to Arshad Nadeem on his return to Governor House Lahore.

“He has created history by breaking the javelin throw record in the Paris Olympics and brought great honour and dignity to the motherland,” he added.

