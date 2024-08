LAHORE: Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh would take oath as acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court today as Chief Justice Aalia Neelum availed ex-Pakistan leaves till August 25.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum was scheduled to go on a foreign tour on Friday night. Justice Shahid Karim would administer the oath to Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh in a ceremony to be held in the judges’ lounge today.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024