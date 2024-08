LAHORE: The Punjab Development Working Party (PDWP) for the fiscal 2024-25 on Friday approved seven development schemes relating to the road sector with an estimated cost of over 11.775 billion rupees.

The approval was given at the 15th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) held under the Chairmanship of Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan.

