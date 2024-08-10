AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-08-10

Israel and allies are after bigger trophies…

Published 10 Aug, 2024 06:51am

Soon after the martyrdom of Ismail Haniya, disregarding the fear of retaliation from Iran’s proxies in the Middle East or Iran itself, Israel appears emboldened to the point of daring Iran to launch a punitive strike.

Meanwhile, other countries, fearing an imminent plunge of the Middle East into war, have issued travel advisories to their citizens, urging them to vacate the region, particularly Iran.

The leadership of the US and the West though weep crocodile tears on slaughtering and shredding of innocent children by lethal bombs, airstrikes and sniper fires, have perhaps something big in mind.

Their target seemed not only to obliterate Hamas, Hezbollah or the Houthis, but they seemed to be after some bigger trophies. They may destroy those countries of the region that have made miraculous progress and development in a short span of time and have dazzled the world knowing that this economic might will eventually translate into military might.

For example, the United Arab Emirates, with its GDP soaring from $80 billion in 2000 to approximately $520 billion in 2023, has emerged as a leading business hub, due to advancements in infrastructure, trade, and tourism.

Qatar’s economy has grown from $16 billion to about $270 billion, driven by its vast natural gas reserves and investments in sports and tourism. Saudi Arabia’s GDP has surged from $160 billion to $1.3 trillion, bolstered by its Vision 2030 plan aimed at diversifying its economy beyond oil.

Oman has expanded its GDP from $20 billion to around $90 billion through diversification efforts in tourism and logistics, while Bahrain has seen its GDP rise from $12 billion to about $47 billion, establishing itself as a key regional financial centre will be adding to my argument in the next letter to the Editor by me very soon.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Houthis Israel and Hezbollah Ismail Haniya

Comments

200 characters

Israel and allies are after bigger trophies…

Next phase of CPEC to focus on B2B arrangements: PM

PM vows to extend support to exporters, manufacturers

CPPA-G ‘misguided’ Awais on FCA mechanism

Two key thermal plants: PD ‘reluctant’ to share sell-off timelines

Issuance of short-term Sukuks: SECP working on alternate Shariah-compliant structure

PM, CM discuss K-IV, KCR, solar projects

All ministries and divisions: PM to take action against officials who fail to file ICAs, CPLAs

Nine iron, steel importers laundered money

Afghan refugees: Blome praises Pakistan’s decision to extend PoR cards

Judiciary responsible for ‘prevailing crisis’: Bilawal

Read more stories