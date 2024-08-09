AGL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
AIRLINK 124.55 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (2.97%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
DFML 42.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.36%)
DGKC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.67%)
FCCL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
FFBL 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.63%)
FFL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
HUBC 147.95 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.96%)
HUMNL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.58%)
MLCF 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.76%)
NBP 47.74 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.4%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.19%)
PAEL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
PPL 114.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.93%)
SEARL 58.73 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.24%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 46.98 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.57%)
TPLP 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TREET 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TRG 57.16 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (7.44%)
UNITY 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.04%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,284 Increased By 28.8 (0.35%)
BR30 26,050 Increased By 71.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 78,427 Increased By 552.5 (0.71%)
KSE30 25,123 Increased By 181 (0.73%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian FM on first visit to Maldives since troops sent packing

AFP Published 09 Aug, 2024 12:40pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar leaves Friday on his first trip to the neighbouring Maldives since Male expelled dozens of Indian soldiers and shifted to become closer to China.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that the Indian Ocean archipelago was a key part of New Delhi’s “neighbourhood first” and maritime security policies.

Known as a luxury holiday destination with pristine white beaches and secluded resorts, the atoll nation has also become a geopolitical hotspot in the Indian Ocean.

India is suspicious of China’s growing presence in the Indian Ocean, including in Sri Lanka as well as the Maldives, which signed a military assistance pact with Beijing in March.

That deal came as a garrison of Indian soldiers, who had been stationed in the upscale holiday destination to assist with maritime patrols, was ordered by pro-Beijing President Mohamed Muizzu to leave.

India opens new naval base near Maldives amid tense ties and with eye on Beijing

Global east-west shipping lanes pass the nation’s chain of 1,192 tiny coral islands, stretching around 800 kilometres (500 miles) across the equator.

India’s government has traditionally considered the Maldives, home to around half a million people, to be within its sphere of influence.

In June, Maldives’ pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu visited New Delhi for Narendra Modi’s inauguration as prime minister.

“Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy,” the foreign ministry said.

It said Jaishankar’s two-day visit was “aimed at strengthening the close partnership”.

Muizzu’s election successes have hinged on a sustained campaign against India’s outsized political and economic clout in the Maldives.

New Delhi has a history of entanglements with affairs in Maldives, including the deployment of soldiers to thwart a 1988 coup attempt.

Its influence has been a periodic source of resentment in the Muslim-majority nation.

India China New Delhi Indian Ocean Indian soldiers Maldives India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar President Mohamed Muizzu

Comments

200 characters

Indian FM on first visit to Maldives since troops sent packing

Govt takes big step to deal with IPP challenge

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Look forward to deepen cooperation with Bangladesh, PM Shehbaz congratulates Prof. Yunus

Oil set for 3% weekly gain on US jobs data, Mideast tensions

Sheikh Hasina will return to Bangladesh for elections, her son says

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 21% in 2024

Ease of doing business, investment: PM approves reform programme

Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

Poverty and power costs cannot be fully eradicated: PM

Govt takes much of the credit for decline in food inflation

Read more stories