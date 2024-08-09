AGL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
AIRLINK 124.55 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (2.97%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.32%)
DGKC 81.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.68%)
FCCL 20.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFBL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.96%)
FFL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
HUBC 147.55 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.69%)
HUMNL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
KOSM 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
NBP 47.74 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.4%)
OGDC 137.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.01%)
PAEL 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
PPL 114.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.43%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
PTC 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.67%)
SEARL 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.28%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.39%)
TPLP 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 57.20 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (7.52%)
UNITY 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.04%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,284 Increased By 28.8 (0.35%)
BR30 26,050 Increased By 71.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 78,427 Increased By 552.5 (0.71%)
KSE30 25,123 Increased By 181 (0.73%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Top Indian opposition leader granted bail

AFP Published 09 Aug, 2024 12:33pm

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to a top opposition politician who was detained last year over a long-running corruption probe.

Manish Sisodia, 52, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, is among several leaders of the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who have been accused of receiving kickbacks while handing out liquor permits.

The party’s boss, and the capital’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been in prison over the same charges since March, save for a brief period when he was released to campaign during national elections.

Delhi chief minister Kejriwal arrested in liquor graft case

Both have denied the charges as a “political conspiracy” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Sisodia has deep roots in society and he cannot flee,” said judge Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai while granting bail.

Gavai said Sisodia had been “deprived” of the “sacrosanct right to a speedy trial”.

Leaders of the AAP said the order was a “big victory” for the party and they expected him to be released from jail later on Friday.

“This a tight slap on Modi’s dictatorial government,” said AAP lawmaker Sanjay Singh, who was also imprisoned for six months in the same case before being granted bail in April.

The Delhi government under Kejriwal is accused of corruption when it liberalised liquor sales in 2021, giving up a lucrative government stake in the sector.

The policy was withdrawn the following year. But a multi-agency probe mounted by the Modi government into the alleged corrupt allocation of licences continues to haunt Kejriwal and his aides.

India Modi government Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party India Supreme Court Indian opposition leader granted bail Manish Sisodia Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai

Comments

200 characters

Top Indian opposition leader granted bail

Govt takes big step to deal with IPP challenge

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Look forward to deepen cooperation with Bangladesh, PM Shehbaz congratulates Prof. Yunus

Oil set for 3% weekly gain on US jobs data, Mideast tensions

Sheikh Hasina will return to Bangladesh for elections, her son says

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 21% in 2024

Ease of doing business, investment: PM approves reform programme

Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

Poverty and power costs cannot be fully eradicated: PM

Govt takes much of the credit for decline in food inflation

Read more stories