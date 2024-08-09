AGL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
Look forward to deepen cooperation with Bangladesh, PM Shehbaz congratulates Prof. Yunus

BR Web Desk Published August 9, 2024 Updated August 9, 2024 01:41pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, while felicitating Professor Muhammad Yunus on his swearing in as Chief Adviser of the government of Bangladesh, said he wished to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

“Heartiest felicitations to Professor Muhammad Yunus on his swearing-in as Chief Adviser of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh,” the PM wrote on X.

“I look forward to working with him to deepen cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the days ahead.”

Yunus was sworn in on Thursday, days after a student-led uprising toppled prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled by helicopter to India, arriving at a military airbase near New Delhi.

The widespread violent protests that started in July against public sector job quotas for families of veterans of Bangladesh’s 1971 independence war culminated in an end to the 15-year long tenure of Hasina in power.

The deadly demonstrations forced the Bangladeshi army to step in, with the country’s army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman already announced formation of an interim government and Professor Yunus to lead the caretaker setup.

Security in Bangladesh has improved dramatically but there have been reports of revenge attacks on Hasina’s supporters and party officials.

