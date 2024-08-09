AGL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AIRLINK 124.90 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (3.26%)
BOP 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 42.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.29%)
DGKC 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
FFL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.52%)
HUBC 146.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.83%)
HUMNL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.77%)
KOSM 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
MLCF 34.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NBP 47.13 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.09%)
OGDC 137.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.26%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PPL 113.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
PTC 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (6.52%)
TPLP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.54%)
UNITY 29.09 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.25%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,284 Increased By 28.8 (0.35%)
BR30 26,050 Increased By 71.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 78,427 Increased By 552.5 (0.71%)
KSE30 25,126 Increased By 183.5 (0.74%)
Markets

Gold prices set for weekly drop, with focus on Fed cues

Published 09 Aug, 2024

Gold prices were subdued on Friday and headed for a weekly decline, while investors awaited further cues to gauge the size of a potential US interest rate cut in September.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $2,421.31 per ounce, as of 0402 GMT, after rising more than 1% on Thursday.

Bullion was on track for its biggest weekly fall since June 7, and fell as much as 3% on Monday after investors liquidated positions in tandem with a broader equities selloff. US gold futures dipped 0.1% to $2,460.80.

“Price activity for gold has been relatively steady today with investors taking a breather after a roller-coaster week,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst, KCM Trade.

Federal Reserve policymakers are confident that cooling inflation will allow for future rate cuts, which will be guided by economic data rather than stock market fluctuations, according to three US central bankers on Thursday.

“Fundamentally speaking, gold is poised to benefit from either increased risk aversion or from expectations of looser monetary conditions.

There are multiple scenarios, which could play out in coming months, which could drive the gold price to fresh all-time highs,“ Waterer said. Non-yielding bullion’s appeal tends to shine in a low interest rate environment.

Markets see a 55% chance of a 50-basis-points cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, with an additional cut anticipated in December.

Gold prices firm

Meanwhile, data on Thursday showed US jobless claims fell more than expected last week, suggesting fears the labour market is unravelling were overblown.

Investors’ focus shifts to the US consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) due next week for further insights into the Fed’s policy path.

Spot silver was up 0.3% at $27.66 per ounce and platinum rose 0.7% to $937.65. Both metals were poised for weekly losses.

Palladium gained 0.8% to $930.08 and was up 4.4% for the week.

