Alleged support for Iran’s weapons programme: US indicts Pakistani among three

WASHINGTON: The United States has indicted two Iranian citizens and one Pakistani citizen for providing material support to what the US Justice Department called Iran’s weapons of mass destruction program.

The two Iranians charged are brothers who work for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the department said in a statement on Thursday.

The Pakistani citizen is accused of working for the two brothers as the captain of a smuggling vessel, the department added. The Pakistani citizen is awaiting trial, while the two Iranians remain at large, the department said.