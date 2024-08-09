Critical role of shared network infrastructure, green energy initiatives highlighted

ISLAMABAD: Khurrum Ashfaque, CEO of Telenor Pakistan, underscored the critical role of shared network infrastructure and green energy initiatives in managing business costs and fostering innovation.

Ashfaque’s comments came during the launch of GSMA’s report, “Realising Pakistan’s Aspiration to Become a Digital Nation,” which details Pakistan’s progress in mobile connectivity and smartphone adoption and calls for concrete actions to maximize these gains.

Ashfaque during a panel discussion at the GSMA Digital Nation Summit held in Islamabad emphasised the necessity of collaboration and innovation to bridge this gap and unlock Pakistan’s economic potential through accelerated digital transformation.

He stated, “By investing in shared network infrastructure and prioritizing green energy solutions, we can manage costs more effectively and drive the innovation needed to connect the unconnected, thus propelling Pakistan towards its digital aspirations.”

As Pakistan continues its journey towards becoming a digital nation, Telenor Pakistan’s initiatives in shared networks and green energy stand as pivotal components in achieving this vision. Telenor Pakistan has already made significant strides in reducing its carbon footprint.

The company has implemented energy-efficient solutions, and reduced power consumption across its operations. The company’s dedication to sustainability and innovation sets a benchmark for the industry, highlighting the transformative power of digital connectivity and environmental responsibility, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024