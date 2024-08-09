AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-09

Critical role of shared network infrastructure, green energy initiatives highlighted

Tahir Amin Published 09 Aug, 2024 06:56am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Khurrum Ashfaque, CEO of Telenor Pakistan, underscored the critical role of shared network infrastructure and green energy initiatives in managing business costs and fostering innovation.

Ashfaque’s comments came during the launch of GSMA’s report, “Realising Pakistan’s Aspiration to Become a Digital Nation,” which details Pakistan’s progress in mobile connectivity and smartphone adoption and calls for concrete actions to maximize these gains.

Ashfaque during a panel discussion at the GSMA Digital Nation Summit held in Islamabad emphasised the necessity of collaboration and innovation to bridge this gap and unlock Pakistan’s economic potential through accelerated digital transformation.

He stated, “By investing in shared network infrastructure and prioritizing green energy solutions, we can manage costs more effectively and drive the innovation needed to connect the unconnected, thus propelling Pakistan towards its digital aspirations.”

As Pakistan continues its journey towards becoming a digital nation, Telenor Pakistan’s initiatives in shared networks and green energy stand as pivotal components in achieving this vision. Telenor Pakistan has already made significant strides in reducing its carbon footprint.

The company has implemented energy-efficient solutions, and reduced power consumption across its operations. The company’s dedication to sustainability and innovation sets a benchmark for the industry, highlighting the transformative power of digital connectivity and environmental responsibility, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

smartphone Telenor Pakistan green energy GSMA Khurrum Ashfaque green energy initiatives mobile connectivity GSMA Digital Nation Summit Telenor Pakistan CEO

Comments

200 characters

Critical role of shared network infrastructure, green energy initiatives highlighted

Ease of doing business, investment: PM approves reform programme

Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

Poverty and power costs cannot be fully eradicated: PM

Those seeking to create chaos given warning

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost business activities, investment

Govt takes much of the credit for decline in food inflation

May 9 violence: IK says won’t apologise as he hasn’t committed any crime

Mobile SIM blocking: KTBA urges FBR to update list on weekly basis

Chenab, Ravi likely to trigger urban flooding

Alleged support for Iran’s weapons programme: US indicts Pakistani among three

Read more stories