Muslim countries: Zardari for greater unity, cooperation

Naveed Butt Published 09 Aug, 2024 07:33am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has underlined the need for greater unity and cooperation among Muslim countries to overcome the challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah.

He expressed these views while talking to the Imam of Masjid Al-Nabvi, Dr Salah bin Mohammad M Albdeer, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Thursday.

Welcoming Dr Salah bin Mohammad M Albdeer, the president said that Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) enjoyed excellent relations, based on common faith, history, and brotherhood. He expressed satisfaction that relations between two brotherly countries were growing stronger, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further boosting bilateral ties.

The president urged the need for promoting cultural and people-to-people relations to bring the two brotherly countries further closer. Reiterating Pakistan’s support to KSA, the president said that KSA was a close friend and Pakistan would always stand with Saudi Arabia.

The Imam of Masjid Al-Nabvi said that the leadership and people of KSA highly valued their relations with Pakistan. He stated that Pakistan and KSA enjoyed strong partnership and both countries should work together to address the challenges faced by the Islamic World. He lauded the contributions of the Pakistani community towards the development of Saudi Arabia. He also highlighted that the reforms initiated by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud would bring further development and prosperity to KSA.

The president appreciated the courage and vision of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was spearheading the process of reforms for the betterment and welfare of the people of KSA. He expressed the hope that the visit of the Imam of Masjid Al-Nabvi would further boost bilateral relations. The Imam of Masjid Al-Nabvi also prayed for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

