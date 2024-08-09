Indictment of Asif Merchant: Miller advises media to consult Dept of Justice for details

WASHINGTON: US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has advised media to consult the Department of Justice for details regarding the indictment of a Pakistani suspect, Asif Merchant, accused of plotting an attack on former US president Donald Trump.

This he said while addressing a press conference in Washington.

During a briefing, the media raised a question about the nature of discussions with Pakistan following the Asif Merchant’s arrest. “I have nothing to discuss on this matter. We will take necessary measures to protect our people, including former officials, from threats,” Miller said.

He added, “We will continue to take necessary actions to counter threats emanating from Iran. This is an issue that should be referred to the Department of Justice.”

Matthew Miller was also asked whether any messages had been sent to Iran through Pakistan. He replied, “You are asking me about a legal matter which falls under the Department of Justice’s jurisdiction.”

The State Department spokesperson further said that there was nothing more to say on this issue at the moment.

Meanwhile, the White House spokesperson denied that the arrested Pakistani suspect was involved in the plot against Trump, stating that Asif Merchant had no connection to the assassination attempt.