Pakistan Print 2024-08-09

JI postpones sit-in

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published August 9, 2024 Updated August 9, 2024 07:44am

RAWALPINDI: Following an agreement with the federal government the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan has postponed its sit-in in Rawalpindi.

Addressing a press conference after securing a written guarantee from the government to provide relief to the public regarding electricity tariffs and taxes, JI chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman here on Friday announced this.

The sit-in will resume if the government fails to fulfill its commitments within the specified timeframe, announced JI Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman.

Hafiz Naeem also stated that the JI will hold a public meeting on Express Road, Rawalpindi, on Friday.

Moreover, JI chief also said that his party is going to start nationwide membership campaign from August 14. Public meetings will take place in Peshawar on August 12 and in Multan on August 16.

Thousands of JI supporters, led by Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, have staged a 14-day sit-in on Murree Road, demanding a reduction in electricity tariffs, a review of agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and a reduction in unjust taxes. Alongside the main sit-in, a significant number of people also held a sit-in in Karachi, responding to the call of the JI Emir.

After postponing the Rawalpindi sit-in, Rehman announced a nationwide movement and membership campaign under the slogan "Haq Do Awam Ko" (Give the People Their Rights), which will include a broader agenda encompassing electoral and land reforms, women's rights, health and education for all, freedom of speech, and the establishment of peace and the rule of law.

Earlier, the JI organized a peaceful march from the sit-in site to Committee Chowk, led by JI vice-emirs Liaqat Baloch, Dr. Usama Razi, Mian Aslam, Dr. Ataur Rehman, and Secretary General Amirul Azim, with thousands of participants.

Meanwhile, Federal Ministers Mohsin Naqvi and Ata Tarar held the final round of talks with the JI committee, resulting in a draft agreement signed by both parties. The government agreed to form a task force to recommend a review of IPP agreements within 30 days and to provide relief to the public on electricity tariffs within 45 days. Additionally, the government committed to imposing taxes on large landholders and providing tax relief to traders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

JI Jamaat e Islami JI sit in Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman

