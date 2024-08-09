Benefits of CPEC project for Balochistan highlighted

QUETTA: A seminar was held at a local resort in Quetta, organized by the Centre for Development and Stability (CDS), where tribal elders, local youth representatives, and notable figures of Balochistan, such as, Fareed Raisani, Chairman of District Dera Bugti; Vadera Ghulam Nabi Shambani Bugti; Meena Majeed Baloch, Member of Provincial Assembly Balochistan (MPA); Tariq Jogezai, Registrar of University of Balochistan; Shams Mengal; Kamran Kakar; Mir Ashfaq; Mir Long Shahwani; Mir Naseeb Ullah Shahwani; Babar Khan Khajak; Babar Yousafzai, Ex Spokesperson of Government of Balochistan; Allauddin Kakar, and Mir Khaliq Baksh Raisani, shared their valuable insights in the seminar organised by the Centre for Development and Stability (CDS) on “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Assessing the Transformation of Vision into Reality with a Focus on Regional Connectivity, Innovation, and Security in Balochistan.”

During this seminar, an interactive session was held in which all tribal elders, local youth representatives and notable figures agreed that CPEC is a guarantor of development and prosperity in Balochistan. The tribes living in Balochistan are among the well-wishers of Pakistan’s success and endorse the cordial bilateral ties between Pakistan and China. They expressed their willingness to protect the China’s initiatives, including the construction of an international airport in Gwadar, roads, and clean drinking water projects in the region.

In this interactive session, a detailed discussion was held on the significance of projects planned for the second phase of the CPEC in Gwadar, such as, renewable energy initiatives and others. All participants agreed that these projects are pivotal for the prosperity of Balochistan and Pakistan. Additionally, these measures will prove to be fruitful for the future of Pakistan.

While appreciating CPEC, all notable figures also agreed that those who oppose the smooth completion of CPEC and plot conspiracies to sabotage it are traitors and enemies of Pakistan. They emphasized that these individuals are spreading misinformation and polluting the minds of people of all ages to hinder Balochistan’s progress and stability.

Similarly, Director General of CDS, Dr Irfan Ashraf, and Patron-in- Chief of CDS Brig Asif Haroon Raja (retd) also discussed and highlighted the benefits of CPEC project for Balochistan. They told that CPEC has opened the ways of prosperity for Balochistan. They also highlighted that the development of Gwadar Port, with an investment amounting to billions of rupees, along with the establishment of a major international airport and clean drinking water projects in the region, signifies a pivotal transformation in Balochistan’s infrastructure.

Additionally, Dr. Ashraf said Chinese companies have committed substantial resources, worth millions of dollars, towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, particularly in areas such as Chagai District in Balochistan. Besides, these initiatives encompass a wide range of activities, including technical assistance and educational opportunities for the local population.

Likewise, while speaking at the seminar, political and tribal leaders, local youth representatives, and other experts from various walk of life described CPEC as an opportunity that should be availed to secure a bright future for Pakistan.

Tribal elders emphasized that certain elements are attempting to spread frustration among the people through negative propaganda. Further, they also said that it is their responsibility to safeguard our bright future and welcome all developmental projects, including CPEC Phase II. Moreover, those plotting against CPEC are neither well-wishers of the Baloch nor of Balochistan, nor do they represent the Balochistan people.

They strongly opposed the miscreants and agreed that as local and tribal representatives, they must expose such elements and actively contribute to ensuring a bright and prosperous future for our region. As a new era of development has begun and CPEC is a ray of hope, therefore, the province of Balochistan cannot afford any uncertainty.

Local youth representatives also agreed, that in the light of these transformative developments, it is imperative for the youth of Balochistan to actively engage and contribute to the ongoing growth and development of their province. Furthermore, their involvement would not only ensure the successful implementation of these projects but also foster a sustainable and prosperous future for the region. At the end of seminar, a question and answers session held, and also various topics of Balochistan including CPEC were discussed in detail.

