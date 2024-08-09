AGL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-09

Bilawal visits Dhoki’s house

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2024 07:58am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Thursday, visited the residence of his Chief Media Coordinator Nazir Hussain Dhoki to condole with the family over his passing.

He also offered fateha for his chief media coordinator and prayed for strength and fortitude for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

The PPP chairman said that the Bhutto family has strong links with the Dhoki family for three generations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP Bilawal Bhutto PPP chairman Nazir Dhoki

