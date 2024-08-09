‘Energy crisis is hindering economic development’

LAHORE: Pakistan’s energy crisis has long been hindering industrial growth and economic development. Maryyam Qasim Khan, Vice President of the South Asian Woman Development Forum (SAWDF) and Member Executive Commiteee Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has proposed a comprehensive solution to address this challenge.

In an interview, she unveiled a plan to establish economic zones around the sites of Independent Power Producers (IPPs), providing cheaper electricity for businesses and promoting sustainable industrial growth.

The proposal outlines key strategies to revolutionize Pakistan’s energy landscape and stimulate economic development.

While elaborating her idea Ms Maryyam Qasim Khan said establishing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) around IPP locations can attract industries that consume heavy electricity, providing them with lower power costs. This can be achieved through incentives like tax breaks, reduced tariffs, and streamlined regulations.

While talking to Business Recorder she also discussed how Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) contribute to the success of these SEZs. She said PPPs can ensure efficient management and operation of SEZs. By involving local businesses and international investors, we can leverage their expertise and resources to develop and manage these zones effectively.

Regarding use of renewable energy, she said we can supplement IPP-generated electricity with renewable energy sources like solar and wind to further reduce costs. Implementing hybrid systems combining conventional and renewable energy sources will ensure a reliable and cost-effective power supply.

Maryyam further said upgrading the grid infrastructure will reduce transmission and distribution losses. We can develop smart grid technology to optimize electricity distribution and minimize downtime.

She also suggests that energy efficiency programmes are vital to reduce overall electricity demand. We can promote energy efficiency measures within the SEZs and provide subsidies or incentives for businesses that implement energy-efficient technologies and practices.

She was of the view that policy and regulatory reforms are necessary to support the establishment and operation of SEZs. She called for developing clear policies and regulatory frameworks that support the establishment and operation of SEZs around IPPs. Ensuring transparency and consistency in policy implementation will attract long-term investments.

She also suggested that technological innovations can optimize power usage. We can achieve this by encouraging the adoption of advanced energy management systems and technologies and by supporting R&D initiatives focused on improving the efficiency and sustainability of IPPs.

She proposed that we can offer training programmes to develop a skilled workforce capable of operating and maintaining advanced energy systems. Partnering with educational institutions will provide specialized courses related to energy management and industrial operations.

While responding to a question, she said financial incentives and support are necessary to attract businesses to these economic zones. We can provide low-interest loans, grants, or subsidies to businesses willing to relocate to these economic zones. Facilitating access to international funding and investment will support the development of infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

According to Maryyam, community engagement and social responsibility are crucial for the success of these initiatives.

Involvement of local communities in the planning and development process to ensure their needs and concerns are addressed. Implementing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives will benefit the surrounding communities and foster goodwill.

Maryyam Qasim Khan stressed her hope that government’s Task Force on IPPs will deliver as nation eagerly awaits the Task Force’s findings. The business community and people of Pakistan expect accountability and a comprehensive resolution to the energy crisis.

