CPJ flays raid on journalist’s home

Published 09 Aug, 2024 08:22am

NEW YORK: Pakistani police have raided the home of digital journalist Usman Khan three times, forcing him into hiding to avoid detention for his coverage of protests over alleged human rights abuses in Balochistan.

“Pakistani police must immediately cease their attempts to detain independent journalist Usman Khan and allow the media to report on current affairs without fear of intimidation or arrest,” said Beh Lih Yi, CPJ Asia program coordinator. “Pakistani authorities must do more to protect independent voices across the country. We have seen an alarming uptick in attacks on the press in Pakistan, with seven deaths so far this year.”

Khan told CPJ from an undisclosed location that uniformed and plainclothes police officers raided his home on July 31, August 2, and August 5, but he escaped. Khan said he knew that authorities planned to arrest him over his coverage because military officials questioned protesters about him and phoned his father to summon Khan back to Quetta, the capital of Balochistan.

Khan reports for and manages the Zaiwa News channel on YouTube and Facebook, which covers current affairs in volatile Balochistan where insurgents have long demanded independence from the central government.

