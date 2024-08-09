FBR chairman holds introductory meetings with members

ISLAMABAD: The new Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood, Thursday, evening held introductory meetings with the FBR members at the FBR Headquarters.

Rashid Mahmood, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service has assumed the charge of the post of chairman FBR, Islamabad under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973 from August 8, 2024.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification here on Thursday.

Through another notification issued by the FBR on Thursday, Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service has relinquished the charge of the post of chairman, FBR/Secretary, Revenue Division w.e.f August 8, 2024 and assumed the charge of the post of Member, FBR (Hq), Islamabad on the same date.

A press release issued by FBR on Thursday stated that the newly-appointed Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood Langrial has officially assumed the charge of his office at FBR Headquarters today.

Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by the former Chairman Malik AmjedZubairTiwana along-with Members and senior officers of the Board.

Later on, the chairman FBR held an introductory meeting with members of the Board.

He assured his all-out support to the FBR team in achieving the assigned targets.

