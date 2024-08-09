AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
World Print 2024-08-09

Spain arrests 77, busts global migrant smuggling ring

AFP Published 09 Aug, 2024 06:56am

MADRID: Spanish police said on Thursday they had dismantled a global people-smuggling network that brought Indian, Pakistani and Bolivian migrants to Europe and North America.

A total of 77 nationals of Spain, Italy, Libya, Bolivia and Mexico, including 6 alleged leaders, were arrested in multiple Spanish cities, ending a two-year probe.

The criminal network used elaborate routes to bring Pakistani and Indian migrants to the United States and Canada, and Bolivians to Spain, for fees ranging from 8,000 to 10,000 euros ($8,700-10,900).

More than 200 police officers worked on the joint operation between Spain, Europol and the US’ Homeland Security Investigations, Spanish police said in a statement.

The migrants flew from Pakistan and India to Bahrain, then to Egypt, and finally to Libya. From there, they embarked on small boats without food or water — and arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa 30 hours later.

They stayed in Turin in northern Italy, before flying to Zaragoza or Barcelona in Spain. Ring members then gave the migrants travel documents for Mexico, where cross-border networks brought them into the US.

The Bolivians transited through Egypt or Libya before reaching Spain.

Investigators searched 10 houses and travel agencies and found 500,000 euros ($545,000) in cash.

Spain is one of the main gateways for illegal immigration to Europe. Last year, 56,852 undocumented people entered the country, up 82 percent on 2022.

Spain smuggling ring

