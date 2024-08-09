Spain arrests 77, busts global migrant smuggling ring

MADRID: Spanish police said on Thursday they had dismantled a global people-smuggling network that brought Indian, Pakistani and Bolivian migrants to Europe and North America.

A total of 77 nationals of Spain, Italy, Libya, Bolivia and Mexico, including 6 alleged leaders, were arrested in multiple Spanish cities, ending a two-year probe.

The criminal network used elaborate routes to bring Pakistani and Indian migrants to the United States and Canada, and Bolivians to Spain, for fees ranging from 8,000 to 10,000 euros ($8,700-10,900).

More than 200 police officers worked on the joint operation between Spain, Europol and the US’ Homeland Security Investigations, Spanish police said in a statement.

The migrants flew from Pakistan and India to Bahrain, then to Egypt, and finally to Libya. From there, they embarked on small boats without food or water — and arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa 30 hours later.

They stayed in Turin in northern Italy, before flying to Zaragoza or Barcelona in Spain. Ring members then gave the migrants travel documents for Mexico, where cross-border networks brought them into the US.

The Bolivians transited through Egypt or Libya before reaching Spain.

Investigators searched 10 houses and travel agencies and found 500,000 euros ($545,000) in cash.

Spain is one of the main gateways for illegal immigration to Europe. Last year, 56,852 undocumented people entered the country, up 82 percent on 2022.