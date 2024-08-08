AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
India PM Modi offers ‘best wishes’ to Bangladesh interim leader Yunus

AFP Published August 8, 2024

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his “best wishes” to Bangladesh’s newly sworn-in interim leader Muhammad Yunus on Thursday, saying New Delhi was “committed” to working with neighbouring Dhaka.

“My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities,” Modi wrote on social media platform X.

“India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development.”

Yunus was sworn in on Thursday, days after a student-led uprising toppled prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled by helicopter to India, arriving at a military airbase near New Delhi.

Nobel winner Yunus sworn in to lead Bangladesh interim government

New Delhi has kept a wary eye on the fall of Hasina, who pursued a delicate balancing act of enjoying support from India while maintaining strong relations with China.

India shares a border with Bangladesh of more than 4,000 kilometres (2,485 miles).

Security in Bangladesh has improved dramatically but there have been reports of revenge attacks on Hasina’s supporters and party officials.

Some businesses and homes owned by Hindus were attacked following Hasina’s ousting, and the group is seen by some in Muslim-majority Bangladesh as having been close to her.

Hindu nationalist leader Modi said that he hoped “for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities.”

