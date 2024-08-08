AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
Aug 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi king allows cabinet to meet without him or crown prince

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2024 06:39pm

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a royal decree that allows the cabinet to convene in the absence of both himself and the prime minister, his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, state media said on Thursday.

The 88-year-old king received medical care for lung inflammation in May that prompted Prince Mohammed to later postpone an official visit to Japan due to the king’s health.

The king chaired a cabinet meeting a week later, with state TV broadcasting footage of him leading the meeting via video conference.

Aurangzeb says Pakistan has secured debt rollover commitments from China, Saudi Arabia and UAE

In the absence of the king, the crown prince or his deputies, the cabinet would be chaired by the eldest member of the cabinet who is a descendent of Salman’s father, founding King Abdulaziz Al Saud. Cabinet decisions issued would be signed by the chairman, the royal decree added.

Saudi Arabia king salman MENA Mohammed bin Salman Saudi cabinet

Comments

200 characters

Saudi king allows cabinet to meet without him or crown prince

Rupee stable against US dollar

Asif Merchant’s case subject of Department of Justice, US State Dept says no discussions held with Pakistan

Mari Petroleum reports profit of Rs77.3bn in FY24, announces 800% bonus shares and dividend

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $51mn, now stand at $9.15bn

Mari Petroleum forms subsidiary with focus on cloud computing, AI

Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 55% in 2QCY24

Nobel winner Yunus returns to Bangladesh, hails ‘second independence’

Pak Suzuki shuts down plant, incurring ‘billions’ in losses due to govt restrictions

Unprecedented cooperation between govt, constitutional institutions: PM Shehbaz

Strong quake, small tsunamis hit southern Japan with minor damage

Read more stories