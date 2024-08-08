AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
Netanyahu ‘sorry’ October 7 attack occurred

AFP Published 08 Aug, 2024 06:37pm

WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview published Thursday that he was “sorry” that Hamas was able to carry out its October 7 attack, without explicitly taking responsibility.

Netanyahu, who has resisted making an apology for security failures over Israel’s worst-ever attack and focused on destroying Hamas, was asked if he would apologize during an interview with Time magazine.

“Apologize?” he was quoted as replying.

“Of course, of course. I am sorry, deeply, that something like this happened. And you always look back and you say, ‘Could we have done things that would have prevented it?’” he said.

The right-wing leader is Israel’s longest-serving prime minister and has long billed himself as a staunch protector of Israel’s security.

Israel kills 25 Palestinians in Gaza airstrikes amid fears of wider war

Shortly after the October 7 attack, Netanyahu posted on social media that intelligence services had failed to anticipate the Hamas operation and warn him.

He deleted and apologized for that post after numerous Israelis accused him of deflecting blame and jeopardizing national unity.

In the interview, Time asked Netanyahu what his message would be to a political rival who presided over the country’s worst security failure.

Netanyahu replied that it depended on whether the leader could lead Israel “to victory.”

“Can they assure that the postwar situation will be one of peace and security? If the answer is yes, they should stay in power.”

Hamas on October 7 carried out the deadliest attack in Israel’s history. A total of 1,198 people died, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Palestinian fighters seized 251 hostages, 111 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 39 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 39,677 people, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, which does not give details of civilian and fighters deaths.

