AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
Aug 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fahd Haroon appointed as Minister of State, SAPM

BR Web Desk Published 08 Aug, 2024 03:51pm

ISLAMABAD: Fahd Haroon has been appointed as minister of state/special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Previously, Fahd served as minister of state/SAPM of caretaker Prime Minister and as SAPM/minister of state on public communication and digital platforms in the Shehbaz Sharif-led PDM government.

He also held the position of Focal Person to the PM on Information Analytics and Special Assistant to Sindh CM on Media Affairs.

He has held leadership positions in international and local media houses, including chairman of the press and electronic media committee of the FPCCI and membership in the Pakistan Broadcasters Association.

Haroon’s expertise encompasses media (both broadcast and digital), IT, management, communications and regulatory affairs at the national and international level. This wealth of experience has bestowed him with profound insights into the digital media landscape and its global implications for Pakistan.

As one of Pakistan’s most senior and well-respected media personalities, Fahd brings a wealth of experience to his new role and his reputation as a global authority is well-earned. Fahd serves on the advisory committees of several prominent educational institutions, and his leadership has been recognised by numerous industry awards, including the prestigious Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

He is the son of the late Fariha Razak and grandson of the late Nishat Afza, both prominent media personalities and former parliamentarians of Pakistan.

FPCCI SAPM PDM Shahbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

Fahd Haroon appointed as Minister of State, SAPM

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Asif Merchant’s case subject of Department of Justice, US State Dept says no discussions held with Pakistan

Mari Petroleum reports profit of Rs77.3bn in FY24, announces 800% bonus shares and dividend

Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 55% in 2QCY24

Nobel winner Yunus returns to Bangladesh, hails ‘second independence’

Unprecedented cooperation between govt, constitutional institutions: PM Shehbaz

Two powerful earthquakes hit off Japan: USGS

Fertilizer sector: ECC directs ministry to design holistic policy

Reflection of economic stability: Finance minister alludes to global rating agencies

Briefing to NA panel: SBP governor seeks structural reforms in key sectors

Read more stories