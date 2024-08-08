AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
Aug 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling inches up but still near one-month lows

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2024 02:54pm

LONDON: The British pound edged up on Thursday, but remained close to this week’s one-month lows against the dollar, as a sense of stability returned to markets after an intensely volatile start to the week.

Sterling was last up 0.1% on the day at $1.27025, but still headed for a fourth weekly decline, having fallen nearly 1% so far this week, marking its longest stretch of weekly losses in almost a year.

The euro, which hit its highest against the pound since late April on Thursday, was up 0.1% at 86.15 pence.

The Bank of England’s knife-edge decision to cut interest rates last week dented the pound. But since then, concern about a hard landing for the US economy, among other factors, has triggered a selloff in risk assets, sweeping sterling lower along with other global markets.

On Thursday, however, the dollar side of the currency pair was under more pressure.

Sterling heads for best 2-week run since Nov

Traders are currently pricing in a full percentage point in Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, compared with around 45 basis points for the BoE, which in theory gives the pound an advantage.

Sterling is only down around 0.2% this year, still the best performance from a major currency against the dollar, compared with a 1% drop in the euro - the runner-up - or the 6.4% drop in the Norwegian crown, the worst performer.

That said, with the BoE now in rate-cutting mode and risk appetite looking fragile, sterling could struggle to make further headway, Chris Beauchamp, a market strategist at IG, said.

“After being knocked back from its gains yesterday, the price has moved higher,” he said.

“However, while a higher low is still a possibility here, it will need more than one day of gains. Sterling has been unable to manage this over the past month, with intraday bounces failing to carry over into the new session. Until this changes, the sellers remain in control.”

British pound

Comments

200 characters

Sterling inches up but still near one-month lows

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Asif Merchant’s case subject of Department of Justice, US State Dept says no discussions held with Pakistan

Mari Petroleum reports profit of Rs77.3bn in FY24, announces 800% bonus shares and dividend

Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 55% in 2QCY24

Nobel winner Yunus returns to Bangladesh, hails ‘second independence’

Unprecedented cooperation between govt, constitutional institutions: PM Shehbaz

Two powerful earthquakes hit off Japan: USGS

Fertilizer sector: ECC directs ministry to design holistic policy

Reflection of economic stability: Finance minister alludes to global rating agencies

Briefing to NA panel: SBP governor seeks structural reforms in key sectors

Read more stories