AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
Aug 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Paris mayor wants Olympic flame balloon to stay near Louvre after games end

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2024 02:45pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said she hopes the Olympic flame suspended below its balloon can remain in central Paris near the Louvre museum after the games end.

The flame - which is not a flame but an illusion of fire created with lights - has become a fixture of the Paris Olympics, with hundreds of Parisians and tourists coming to watch it every evening when it goes up at sundown in the Jardin des Tuileries park near the Louvre.

Hidalgo said it was not her decision to make, as the Louvre and Tuileries are state property, but added she had written to President Emmanuel Macron, asking for the flame to remain in place and not be moved to another location.

Louis Vuitton makes custom trunks for Paris Games flames, medals

“I would very much like to keep this symbol of the games at this very spot because elsewhere it would not have the same significance,” Hidalgo said in an interview with France 2 television on Wednesday.

“Our heritage has been magnified by these games, and I think we need to add to it. Everybody is in love with Paris today, so let’s continue,” she said.

The designer of France’s Olympic cauldron, Mathieu Lehanneur, has said it would be an honour if the attraction were to become a permanent feature of the Paris skyline, much like the Eiffel Tower did after the 1889 World Fair.

Every day since the games opened, thousands have booked free tickets to get a close-up view of the cauldron in the daytime, before it rises above the French capital suspended below a hot-air balloon.

The balloon and its cauldron were unveiled on July 26, when French three-time Olympic gold medalists Marie-Jose Perec and Teddy Riner lit the flame at the end of the opening ceremony.

The Eiffel Tower, Paris’ best-known landmark, was built for the 1889 World Fair and meant to be destroyed. That never happened.

For now, the flame is set to be dismantled after the Olympic and Paralympic Games are over. Some have suggested it be moved to Parc de la Villette in northeast Paris, where several countries including host nation France have built national centres for their delegations.

French state-owned electric utility EDF, which is in charge of the flame, has said the flame is based on the simultaneous and controlled projection of a spray of mist and a powerful beam of light.

paris Olympic Games Paris 2024 Olympic flame

Comments

200 characters

Paris mayor wants Olympic flame balloon to stay near Louvre after games end

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Asif Merchant’s case subject of Department of Justice, US State Dept says no discussions held with Pakistan

Mari Petroleum reports profit of Rs77.3bn in FY24, announces 800% bonus shares and dividend

Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 55% in 2QCY24

Nobel winner Yunus returns to Bangladesh, hails ‘second independence’

Unprecedented cooperation between govt, constitutional institutions: PM Shehbaz

Two powerful earthquakes hit off Japan: USGS

Fertilizer sector: ECC directs ministry to design holistic policy

Reflection of economic stability: Finance minister alludes to global rating agencies

Briefing to NA panel: SBP governor seeks structural reforms in key sectors

Read more stories