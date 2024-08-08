AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
India’s central bank holds rates again, as expected

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2024 10:02am
MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, as widely expected, as it continued its efforts to sustainably lower inflation towards its 4% target.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which consists of three RBI and three external members, kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% for a ninth straight policy meeting.

Four out of six MPC members voted in favour of the rate decision.

The monetary policy stance was retained at ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ to aid the MPC’s focus on bringing inflation towards the target, with four of the six members voting in its favour. All 59 economists in the Reuters poll conducted in late July predicted the central bank would stand pat on rates.

The MPC last changed rates in February 2023, when the policy rate was raised to 6.50%.

The annual retail inflation rate rose for the first time in five months in June, climbing above 5% on the back of a jump in food prices.

Still, investors are hopeful the RBI will soften its overall stance on inflation following the recent souring of global market sentiment and firmer expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September.

India’s forex reserves come off record highs

Global equities and currencies tanked early this week as the Bank of Japan hiked rates to their highest levels since 2008 last week and fears of a US recession rose on the back of weak employment numbers.

While Indian equities fared better, the rupee fell to all-time lows, prompting central bank intervention.

Strong GDP growth in the Indian economy has allowed the central bank to remain focused on inflation control.

Despite some slowdown expected from the 8.2% expansion in fiscal 2024, India will remain among the fastest-growing economies globally if its 7.2% expected growth is achieved.

