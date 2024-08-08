Thai court bans popular politician, dissolves reformist party

BANGKOK: Thailand’s most popular politician was banned from politics for 10 years and his party dissolved on Wednesday over his attempt to reform archaic royal defamation laws.

The Constitutional Court in Bangkok voted “unanimously” to dissolve the Move Forward Party (MFP) and ban its executive board, which includes its former leader Pita Limjaroenrat, for 10 years, judge Punya Udchachon said.

Pita, 43, led the reformist MFP to a shock first place in a general election last year after striking a chord with young and urban voters with his pledge to reform Thailand’s strict royal defamation law.