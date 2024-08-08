Senate panel asks unregistered universities to set up grievance desks

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Wednesday directed the unregistered universities to set up grievance desks for attestation queries.

The parliamentary panel convened Wednesday, under the chairmanship of Bushra Anjum Butt, extensively reviewed several issues, including unregistered universities, the attestation of degrees for affected students, teachers’ reinstatement, and the affiliation policy introduced by the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Additionally, they addressed administrative and operational concerns related to Punjab University.

The committee also addressed the issue of unregistered universities. Representatives from the University of New Port Institute of Communication and Economics Karachi, South Asian University Lahore, and Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology Karachi, Lahore, and their affiliated branches presented their cases.

The committee discussed mechanisms for degree attestation to prevent fraudulent degrees, as previously outlined in meetings with the HEC.

For attestation, a commission will draft a checklist for universities, including: (i) Student fee details, which may include bank statements from the university, (ii) Admission forms, transcripts, and other required documents; and (iii) Approval from the Board of Governors.

Universities must provide an affidavit guaranteeing the accuracy of the data. Once the data is verified, the checklist will be cross-checked with student records before attestation is granted.

The chairperson instructed the HEC and universities to collaborate on drafting the data form and student checklist, and to update the committee in the next meeting. Additionally, she directed the establishment of a grievance desk to assist students with document attestation and related queries, and sought a follow-up on this initiative.

The committee also examined Punjab University's revised policy for affiliating universities, which includes defining jurisdiction for granting affiliations, monitoring and evaluating affiliated colleges, and implementing HEC policies.

The university proposed amendments to the policy, but the chairperson emphasised that policy matters should remain free from any self-serving interests, ensuring that public educational entities operate transparently and effectively.

In discussing the implementation of the notification dated October 27, 2023, regarding the reinstatement of 137 lecturers by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the committee provided an opportunity for all stakeholders to present their cases. Following a detailed review, it was determined that the October 27 notification for employee reinstatement was valid and should have been implemented fully.

The chairperson emphasised the need for collaboration among institutions to avoid court delays. She noted that timely and collaborative action could prevent issues from escalating to the courts.

The ministry reported that of the 137 employees, the AGPR had released salaries for 87. The chairperson inquired about the non-release of salaries for the remaining employees and was informed that AGPR had not released these salaries due to court restrictions.

The chairperson requested the presence of an AGPR representative, who was absent. Consequently, she directed that a letter be sent to AGPR requesting an explanation for their absence. The committee concluded by directing the ministry to provide updated information and to hold accountable those responsible for the eight-month delay in implementing the notification.

The meeting was attended by senators, Irfanul Haq Siddiqui, Falak Naz, Fawzia Arshad, Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Syed Masroor Ahsan, Kamran Murtaza, and Khalida Ateeb.

Senior representatives from relevant departments were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024