AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 111.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.64%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
DFML 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 81.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
FCCL 19.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.57%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
NBP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.48%)
PPL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.17%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,186 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,336 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 77,218 Increased By 103.6 (0.13%)
KSE30 24,706 Decreased By -141.3 (-0.57%)
Aug 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-08

Free CM Wi-Fi service starts in Nankana Sahib

Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2024 07:42am

LAHORE: On special direction of chief minister Punjab, “CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wi-Fi” service has been started in Nankana Sahib after Lahore and Kasur. The free Wi-Fi service is operational at five locations in Nankana Sahib in Phase-I. These locations included Masjid Chowk, Tehsil Mor Chowk, Kachhari Phatak, Railway Station and Railway.

The CM said, “More than 25,000 citizens will benefit from the service in Nankana Sahib. In four weeks, citizens of Nankana have used 250 GB of data from this free Wi-Fi service.”

She said, “The use of free internet service by more than 5 million citizens in Lahore is a proof of its success.” She directed the authorities concerned to start free Wi-Fi service at 250 more places in Lahore.

The CM said, “Safe City Free Wi-Fi service is available for public at 10 locations in Kasur including DHQ Hospital, Women's College, New Bus Terminal, Railway Station, Model Bazar, DC Office, National Bank Chowk and other places.” She directed the relevant authorities to start the service at 20 more points in Kasur.

“Safe Cities will soon be functional in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. By the end of this year, Safe City Authority will be established in 18 cities.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz Punjab CM Nankana Sahib Free CM Wi Fi service

Comments

200 characters

Free CM Wi-Fi service starts in Nankana Sahib

Fertilizer sector: ECC directs ministry to design holistic policy

BISP beneficiaries: NA panel concerned about difficulties

Briefing to NA panel: SBP governor seeks structural reforms in key sectors

RLNG pushes up generation cost: KE urges govt to help provide gas to its power plants

At OIC Pakistan condemns assassination of Haniyeh

Apology over May 9 events: IK sets conditions

Air travel on labour visa for GCC states: FBR to charge Rs5,000 FED per ticket

PNSC skipped tender, bought two used vessels directly?

Jurisdiction issue: SC sends back toll manufacturing sales tax case to high court

Zahra will be ambassador to France: PM clears summary on Amna’s appointment as foreign secy

Read more stories