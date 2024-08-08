Free CM Wi-Fi service starts in Nankana Sahib

LAHORE: On special direction of chief minister Punjab, “CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wi-Fi” service has been started in Nankana Sahib after Lahore and Kasur. The free Wi-Fi service is operational at five locations in Nankana Sahib in Phase-I. These locations included Masjid Chowk, Tehsil Mor Chowk, Kachhari Phatak, Railway Station and Railway.

The CM said, “More than 25,000 citizens will benefit from the service in Nankana Sahib. In four weeks, citizens of Nankana have used 250 GB of data from this free Wi-Fi service.”

She said, “The use of free internet service by more than 5 million citizens in Lahore is a proof of its success.” She directed the authorities concerned to start free Wi-Fi service at 250 more places in Lahore.

The CM said, “Safe City Free Wi-Fi service is available for public at 10 locations in Kasur including DHQ Hospital, Women's College, New Bus Terminal, Railway Station, Model Bazar, DC Office, National Bank Chowk and other places.” She directed the relevant authorities to start the service at 20 more points in Kasur.

“Safe Cities will soon be functional in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. By the end of this year, Safe City Authority will be established in 18 cities.”

