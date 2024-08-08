AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
Alhamra achieves milestone with int’l exhibition in Qatar

Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2024 07:54am

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, has again demonstrated its dedication to elevating Pakistani art globally, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing endeavuors.

The council's forthcoming participation in an international exhibition in Qatar exemplifies its commitment to preserving and promoting Pakistan's rich cultural heritage internationally.

During an essential meeting organized by the National Heritage and Culture Division, all the arrangements for Pakistan's representation at the exhibition were finalized.

Alhamra's Executive Director, Sarah Rashid, played a pivotal role in this meeting, providing detailed insights and updates to the attendees. In recognition of her leadership, the government has appointed Sarah Rashid as the focal person overseeing the preparations for the international exhibition.

Sarah Rashid expressed profound pride in Alhamra's role, stating, "It is a great honor for Alhamra to represent our nation on such a prestigious platform. Thanks to the unwavering support from the Government of Punjab, we are thrilled to see the Department of Information and Culture's efforts coming to fruition." She emphasized that extensive preparations are underway to ensure the exhibition's success and the exceptional works of internationally acclaimed Pakistani artists.

The exhibition will occur at the Museum of Islamic Art in Qatar, where Alhamra will present various artistic masterpieces reflecting Pakistan's vibrant cultural legacy. The selected artworks will be shipped to Qatar on September 1, poised to impress and inspire a global audience.

This achievement underscores Alhamra's mission to safeguard and spotlight Pakistan's cultural heritage, skilfully bringing Pakistani art and artists to the forefront of the international art scene.

