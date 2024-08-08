Gas leak explosion rattles SHC building

KARACHI: A powerful explosion rattled the Sindh High Court on Wednesday morning, causing significant damage to the bar room canteen. According to initial reports, the blast was triggered by a gas leak that ignited, shattering windows and damaging walls.

Panic gripped the area as the explosion occurred around 7 am. However, a sigh of relief followed as authorities confirmed no casualties. The bomb disposal squad was immediately dispatched to the scene to investigate and declared the area safe after a thorough inspection.

The incident has prompted concerns about safety protocols in public buildings and raised questions about the cause of the gas leak. Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to the explosion.