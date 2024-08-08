AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-08

Skill training: BISP collaborates with Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis

APP Published 08 Aug, 2024 07:57am

ISLAMABAD: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development have agreed to collaborate on initiating steps to provide quality skill training to BISP beneficiaries.

This initiative aims to empower beneficiaries and their families by equipping them with internationally recognized certifications and enhancing their employment prospects both locally and abroad.

In a meeting held on Wednesday at the office of Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Chairperson of BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the need for high-quality training programs. She highlighted the focus on fields such as home care, hospitality, and receptionist roles, with a strong emphasis on basic work ethics.

“Providing quality training to BISP beneficiaries and their family members is crucial. We are focusing on areas with high demand and potential for international employment. Obtaining international certifications will open doors for our trainees, enabling them to secure jobs abroad and contribute to the country’s economy,” stated Senator Rubina Khalid.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain expressed his support for the initiative, noting its potential to benefit entire families of beneficiaries.

BISP Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis Skill training

