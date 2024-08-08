AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-08

First meeting of new KDLB held

Recorder Report Published August 8, 2024 Updated August 8, 2024 07:47am

KARACHI: The first meeting of newly constituted Board of Karachi Dock Labor Board (KDLB) held on August 4, 2024 at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Head Office.

The board considered the steps to introduce reforms in the organisation and constituted multiple committees comprising of KPT management, board members and representatives of CBA that will deliberate over the measures to rationalise the strength of organisation, provide better medical facilities, improvement of working condition and enhance overall welfare of workers.

The board approved several measures that will reduce the annual expenditure by approximately one billion rupees and promote ease of doing business for all port users.

