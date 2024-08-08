RMW launches ‘Dubai Parks and Resorts’

ISLAMABAD: Real Madrid World (RMW) has launched Dubai Parks and Resorts, offering over 40 unique football and basketball experiences to Pakistani tourists.

According to the details released by RMW here on Wednesday for Pakistanis citizens, the visitors can explore locker rooms, the club’s trophy sanctuary, and thrilling attractions like the region’s first wooden roller coaster.

The park features official merchandise, Spanish-inspired dining, and is divided into three zones: Champions Avenue, Celebration Plaza, and Stars Avenue, with highlights including interactive experiences and immersive exhibitions.

The ARTE MUSEUM DUBAI, inside The Dubai Mall, has proved to be a leader in making visual art accessible to all. The exhibition, themed ‘Eternal Nature,’ features art that reflects Dubai’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. Alongside this, the ARTE TEA BAR offers a unique teahouse experience infused with media art, enhancing the visit.

The best part is that the experience is not just visual but multi-sensory. With evocative soundscapes and specially designed scents, each aspect is meticulously crafted to complement the artworks, ensuring an immersive journey.

Located near the award-winning Dubai Marina Yacht Club, Xclusive Yachts is ideal for families, couples and friends, and offers live DJ music, gourmet cuisine, and live BBQ stations, along with shopping, and entertainment options to enjoy before and after the trip.

