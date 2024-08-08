AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 111.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.64%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
DFML 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 81.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
FCCL 19.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.57%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
NBP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.48%)
PPL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.17%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,186 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,336 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 77,114 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 24,847 No Change 0 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-08

RMW launches ‘Dubai Parks and Resorts’

Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2024 08:07am

ISLAMABAD: Real Madrid World (RMW) has launched Dubai Parks and Resorts, offering over 40 unique football and basketball experiences to Pakistani tourists.

According to the details released by RMW here on Wednesday for Pakistanis citizens, the visitors can explore locker rooms, the club’s trophy sanctuary, and thrilling attractions like the region’s first wooden roller coaster.

The park features official merchandise, Spanish-inspired dining, and is divided into three zones: Champions Avenue, Celebration Plaza, and Stars Avenue, with highlights including interactive experiences and immersive exhibitions.

The ARTE MUSEUM DUBAI, inside The Dubai Mall, has proved to be a leader in making visual art accessible to all. The exhibition, themed ‘Eternal Nature,’ features art that reflects Dubai’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. Alongside this, the ARTE TEA BAR offers a unique teahouse experience infused with media art, enhancing the visit.

The best part is that the experience is not just visual but multi-sensory. With evocative soundscapes and specially designed scents, each aspect is meticulously crafted to complement the artworks, ensuring an immersive journey.

Located near the award-winning Dubai Marina Yacht Club, Xclusive Yachts is ideal for families, couples and friends, and offers live DJ music, gourmet cuisine, and live BBQ stations, along with shopping, and entertainment options to enjoy before and after the trip.

