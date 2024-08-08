AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
Aug 08, 2024

Iran urges West to end support for Israel

AFP Published 08 Aug, 2024 06:22am

TEHRAN: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday called on the United States and other Western countries to halt their support for Israel as tensions soar over the killing of a Hamas leader.

“If the United States and Western countries want to prevent war and insecurity in the region they should immediately stop selling arms and supporting the Zionist regime,” Pezeshkian said in a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. “The United States and the Western countries support a regime that does not adhere to any of the international laws and regulations,” Pezeshkian added, according to his website.

Fears of a military escalation between Iran and Israel have surged following the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Palestinian militant group Hamas, in Tehran last week.

Haniyeh was visiting for Pezeshkian’s inauguration ceremony when he was killed using a “short-range projectile” launched from outside his accommodation, according to the Revolutionary Guards.

Iran and Hamas have blamed Israel for the attack and vowed to retaliate, although Tehran says it does not seek a further escalation.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers avoiding war and trying to establish world peace and security as one of its basic principles,” Pezeshkian said.

“But within the framework of international treaties and laws, it will never remain silent in the face of violations of its interests and security.”

Iran has repeatedly said it has an “inherent right” to take action against Israel.

The killing of Haniyeh, Hamas’s lead negotiator in ceasefire talks, has raised concerns about the prospects of efforts to halt the war.

