Thousands of riot police on standby as UK fears more riots

LONDON: Thousands of riot police stood ready Wednesday as Britain remained on high alert for more violent far-right protests across the country.

Nightly riots, during which mosques and migrant targets have been attacked, have erupted in English towns and cities since three children were murdered on July 29.

Police were steeling themselves for more than 100 demonstrations linked to the disorder on Wednesday, including possible counter-protests by anti-fascist activists. Courts have ordered jail terms for offenders as authorities seek to head off new troubles.

Immigration lawyers and buildings hosting asylum seekers are primary targets for far-right agitators, according to posts on messaging app Telegram leaked to the British media.