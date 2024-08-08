AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
ISSI chief highlights growing partnership between Pakistan, ASEAN

Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2024 07:31am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad-based ambassadors from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) nations on Wednesday underscored the potential for Pakistan to enhance collaboration with member states in trade, economic, political, security, social and cultural domains.

The China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted a roundtable titled, “Pakistan and ASEAN: A Growing Partnership,” as part of commemoration of ASEAN Day, 8 August.

The speakers included Heads of Missions of ASEAN member states in Islamabad and Pakistan’s Heads of Missions in ASEAN capitals.

Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific), MoFA, was the chief guest while Ambassador (retired) Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI also spoke on the occasion. Dr Talat Shabbir, Director CPSC, moderated the session.

In his opening remarks, Sohail Mahmood emphasised the growing partnership between Pakistan and ASEAN, highlighting the collaborative efforts with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI).

He acknowledged the leadership of ACI, which is presently chaired by Col (retired) Pengiran Haji Kamal Bashah Bin Pengiran Haji Ahmad and the valuable contributions of ASEAN Heads of Missions.

He underscored ASEAN’s global salience, noting its economic prowess with a GDP of $3.67 trillion and its strategic relevance in maintaining regional stability and economic integration, including through initiatives like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

He elaborated on Pakistan’s historical engagement with ASEAN, being the oldest Sectoral Dialogue Partner. Mahmood also highlighted the expanding scope of collaboration, including trade, counter-terrorism, security, and people-to-people exchanges, with bilateral trade reaching nearly $11 billion in 2022.

Emphasizing the need for accelerated progress, he pointed to the importance of implementing Practical Cooperation Areas (PCA) and exploring linkages with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) Imran Ahmed Siddiqui highlighted the significant achievements of ASEAN over the past 57 years, emphasizing the successful cooperation among member states towards the shared vision of “One Vision, One Identity, One Community.”

He also underscored the potential for Pakistan to enhance collaboration with ASEAN in trade, economic, political, security, and social and cultural domains, drawing also on shared heritage such as the Gandhara Civilization and Islamic culture.

Future avenues for enhanced cooperation were identified including tourism, climate change, counter-terrorism, combating Islamophobia, and cyber security.

Col (retired) Pengiran Haji Kamal Bashah Bin Pengiran Haji Ahmad, Chairman ACI and High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam, highlighted the bloc’s commitment to stability, mutual cooperation, diversity, and inclusivity, which have been instrumental in fostering a resilient region.

Ambassador Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia, emphasised the robust bilateral trade that has reached $1.5 billion in 2023-24.

In her remarks, Ambassador Maria Agnes M Cervantes, the Philippine Ambassador to Pakistan, highlighted severe impact of climate change on both the Philippines and Pakistan, advocating for robust climate action with ASEAN’s support.

Ambassador Wunna Han, Republic of the Union of Myanmar, stressed the strong and multifaceted relationship between Pakistan and ASEAN member states that includes collaboration in areas such as education, religion, cultural exchanges and regional cooperation.

Ambassador Pham Anh Tuan of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam underlined long-standing relations between ASEAN and Pakistan including in areas of mutual interest such as politics, culture, science, technology and education. Charge d’ Affaires of the Republic of Indonesia, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma, and Kamolawan Sriposil, Charge d’ Affaires of Thailand also spoke about growing Pakistan and ASEAN relations.

Ambassador Ameer Khurram Rathore, Pakistan Ambassador to Indonesia and ASEAN, emphasized the critical importance of ASEAN for Pakistan, highlighting the region’s role in maintaining peace, security, and economic integration.

Ambassador Zaheeruddin Babar in Cambodia shared growing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Cambodia and highlighted efforts for the opening of a resident Cambodian mission in Islamabad.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah highlighted the increasing number of Malaysian tourists visiting Pakistan and the robust investment relationship between the two nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

