China’s July coal imports rise

BEIJING: China’s coal imports rose to a seven-month high in July, General Administration of Customs data showed on Wednesday, as traders took contracted cargoes to coincide with China’s peak power demand season, when hot weather drives up air conditioning use. China imported 46.21 million metric tons of the fuel last month, up 18% on the year and the highest since December’s record high of 47.3 million tons, exceeding analysts’ expectations.

However, two China-based traders, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said actual coal demand was not as strong as imports would suggest despite heatwaves across China in July and August.